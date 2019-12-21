NewYorkCoin (NYC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,289.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 104.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $1,289.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 65.2% higher against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and FreiExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00558415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008528 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000514 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

