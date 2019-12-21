Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.78 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,630,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 265,356 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after purchasing an additional 261,722 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 838,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,603,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 626,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.51 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

