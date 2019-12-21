NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Rating Increased to Outperform at AltaCorp Capital

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.80 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

