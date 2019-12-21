NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will report $84.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $86.22 million. NIC reported sales of $78.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $351.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.73 million to $353.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $376.64 million, with estimates ranging from $376.44 million to $376.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGOV. ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NIC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of EGOV opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. NIC has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,868,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 65.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,387,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 549,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 59.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 419,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of NIC by 137.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 797,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 461,800 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

