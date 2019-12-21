Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $106.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.02.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,145,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $935,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504,108 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Nike by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 127,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.