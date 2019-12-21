Nike (NYSE:NKE) Receives News Impact Score of 0.57

Media coverage about Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a media sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Nike’s score:

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.02.

NYSE:NKE opened at $99.96 on Friday. Nike has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

