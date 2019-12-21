Nimiq Market Cap Achieves $1.61 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $95,059.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,172.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.01788440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.53 or 0.02613292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00556481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00635879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056698 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,026,135,671 coins and its circulating supply is 5,117,885,671 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

