Niobio Cash (NBR) Reaches Market Cap of $50,630.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $50,630.00 and approximately $782.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

