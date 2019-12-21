Niobium Coin Price Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 60.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $15,380.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,227,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

