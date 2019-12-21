NIX Market Cap Reaches $1.91 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, NIX has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $24.68 and $13.77. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $49,608.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,177.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.11 or 0.01785426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.96 or 0.02619490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00558787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00635836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057402 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00020351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014037 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

