NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $431.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $254,990.00 and approximately $431.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,424,198 coins and its circulating supply is 507,424,198 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

