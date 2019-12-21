Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Lifted to Outperform at Imperial Capital

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

