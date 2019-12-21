Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,296,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 222,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.54% of Northern Oil & Gas worth $20,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 1,798.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

NOG stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

