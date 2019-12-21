Norwood Financial’s (NWFL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wood & Company

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wood & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9,702.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $247.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Norwood Financial by 645.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Norwood Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

