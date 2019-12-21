Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Novavax by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 16.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $4.01 on Friday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $106.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

