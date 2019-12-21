Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 393,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after buying an additional 273,888 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

