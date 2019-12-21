Numeraire (NMR) 1-Day Volume Hits $511,582.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $5.79 or 0.00080641 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Numeraire has a total market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $511,582.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

