NuShares Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, NuShares has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $272.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022876 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

