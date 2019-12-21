Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) versus GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Financial Contrast

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GenMark Diagnostics and Nuvectra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nuvectra 0 1 2 0 2.67

GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.10%. Nuvectra has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 8,105.13%. Given Nuvectra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvectra is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Nuvectra shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvectra has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and Nuvectra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics $70.76 million 4.22 -$50.50 million ($0.91) -5.65 Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.05 -$48.13 million ($3.19) -0.04

Nuvectra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GenMark Diagnostics. GenMark Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvectra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics -60.63% -239.16% -53.75% Nuvectra -99.08% -58.23% -34.01%

Summary

GenMark Diagnostics beats Nuvectra on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

