NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. NV5 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $144,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,831.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $201,786.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1,050.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 49.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.