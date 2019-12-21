OAX (OAX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $578,628.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. OAX has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $578,628.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01199938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

