Octoin Coin (OCC) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Octoin Coin has a market capitalization of $4,000.00 and approximately $18,007.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Octoin Coin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

