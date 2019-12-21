OFS Capital Corp to Issue Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 181.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

Shares of OFS stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.64. 237,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. OFS Capital has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. OFS Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OFS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

