OFS Credit Company Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of -152.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 32,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
