OFS Credit Company Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of -152.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 32,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.