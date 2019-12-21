OKB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $74.35 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One OKB token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00035150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market cap of $50.45 million and $74.35 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.06715981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001391 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

