OKCash (OK) Trading Down 16.7% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, OKCash has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $1.21 million and $619.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057782 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00087463 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000992 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.85 or 0.99455269 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001863 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,898,757 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.