Olympic (OLMP) Reaches One Day Volume of $340.00

Olympic (CURRENCY:OLMP) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Olympic has traded 23% higher against the dollar. Olympic has a total market cap of $4,526.00 and approximately $340.00 worth of Olympic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olympic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Olympic Profile

Olympic’s total supply is 126,273,870 coins. Olympic’s official Twitter account is @CoinOlympic. The official website for Olympic is olympcoin.io.

Olympic Coin Trading

Olympic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olympic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

