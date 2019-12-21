Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 61.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013867 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 62.4% against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $559,861.00 and $38,304.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00558415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008528 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,766 coins and its circulating supply is 562,450 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

