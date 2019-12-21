On.Live (ONL) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. On.Live has a total market cap of $215,884.00 and $459.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.06715981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001391 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

ONL is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The official website for On.Live is on.live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

