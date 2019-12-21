Ondori (RSTR) Market Cap Tops $2.71 Million

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Ondori has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $179.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ondori coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025409 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001196 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ondori Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

