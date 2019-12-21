OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Tops $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.55 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.43 or 0.06678420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001389 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

RNT is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

