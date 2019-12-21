OP Coin (OPC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. OP Coin has a market cap of $5,811.00 and $2.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OP Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, OP Coin has traded 48.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OP Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058662 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086784 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000853 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,212.12 or 1.00424512 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001825 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OP Coin

OP Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OP Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OP Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.