Open Platform Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $751,945.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,442 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

