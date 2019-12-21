Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange SA (EPA:ORA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.23 ($18.88).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of EPA:ORA opened at €13.31 ($15.47) on Friday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €14.19 and its 200-day moving average is €13.96.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

