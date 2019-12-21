Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

OR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.