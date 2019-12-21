Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.89 ($44.06).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSR. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Osram Licht stock opened at €43.81 ($50.94) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.07. Osram Licht has a 52 week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 52 week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

