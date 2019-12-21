OVCODE Tops 1-Day Volume of $65.00 (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, OVCODE has traded down 84% against the US dollar. OVCODE has a total market capitalization of $563,785.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OVCODE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01199938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OVCODE Token Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,983,706 tokens. OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OVCODE’s official message board is medium.com/@ovcode.

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVCODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

