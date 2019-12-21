Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several research firms have commented on OC. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at $48,205,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $94,656,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Owens Corning by 82.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,968 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $91,906,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OC traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,762. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

