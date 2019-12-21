PAC Global (PAC) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Graviex, CoinExchange and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $23,917.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014991 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC, P2PB2B, YoBit, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

