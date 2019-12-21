Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) and FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NYSE:FRSX) Head-To-Head Comparison

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Pagerduty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORESIGHT AUTON/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85

FORESIGHT AUTON/S presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 545.82%. Pagerduty has a consensus target price of $29.73, suggesting a potential upside of 20.59%. Given FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FORESIGHT AUTON/S is more favorable than Pagerduty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Pagerduty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Pagerduty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A N/A -$14.66 million N/A N/A Pagerduty $117.82 million 16.16 -$40.74 million N/A N/A

FORESIGHT AUTON/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagerduty.

Profitability

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Pagerduty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -64.17% -57.88% Pagerduty -29.89% -21.49% -12.78%

Summary

Pagerduty beats FORESIGHT AUTON/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

