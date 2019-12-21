Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.16%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $107,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $5,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,789,682 shares in the company, valued at $275,789,889.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 1,073.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after acquiring an additional 621,693 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at $10,234,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at $9,568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 311.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 158,278 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

