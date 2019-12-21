Parachute Market Cap Reaches $103,263.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Parachute token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a market capitalization of $103,263.00 and approximately $992.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,889,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,242,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

