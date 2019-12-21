Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.46.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.86. 1,296,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $140.82 and a 52-week high of $212.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.64 and its 200-day moving average is $178.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

