PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $202,966.00

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $12.40 million and $202,966.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,475.07 or 0.20539996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.06715981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001391 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,405 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.