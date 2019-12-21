Paxos Standard (PAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $208.84 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014037 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, KuCoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $238.53 million and approximately $208.84 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 236,796,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,795,902 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, CoinBene, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BW.com, Hotbit, BCEX, C2CX, Gate.io, HitBTC, ABCC, Sistemkoin, OKCoin, BitMart, BitMax, TOKOK, Crex24, OKEx, CoinExchange, MXC, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Coinall, SouthXchange, ZB.COM, DDEX, Bitrue, Bit-Z, Kyber Network, Coinsuper, KuCoin, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, CoinPlace, Coinbit, FCoin, Iquant, CoinEx, BigONE and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

