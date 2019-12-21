PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBF. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous dividend of $0.29. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $4,476,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,292,385 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,520. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 58.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

