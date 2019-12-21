Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

PGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $296,550. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,183,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 97,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $31.44 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $599.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

