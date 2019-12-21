Peerplays Price Up 54.8% This Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Peerplays has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $103,326.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004677 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

