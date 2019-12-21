Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.80.

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

PEGA stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. Pegasystems has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $79.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.68 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $34,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,502 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $481,473.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $3,363,588 in the last 90 days. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,430,000 after purchasing an additional 640,640 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after buying an additional 395,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,867,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 17.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,252,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,241,000 after buying an additional 187,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,652,000 after buying an additional 164,998 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

