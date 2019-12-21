Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.31.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

